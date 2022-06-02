Oasis of Hope hospital, located 22 miles south of San Diego in Tijuana, Mexico, provides care for the whole person – medical, psychological and spiritual support.

Dr. Francisco Contreras is a surgeon, oncologist, and director at Oasis of Hope and Daniel Kennedy is the CEO and director of counseling services. Their new book, The Art and Science of Undermining Cancer shares new strategies that address the shortcomings of cancer research and treatment, and offers a new integrative approach.

https://www.oasisofhope.com/

