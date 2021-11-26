November Is National Family Caregivers Month

National Family Caregivers Month – celebrated each November – is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, selects each year’s theme for National Family Caregivers Month and spearheads the celebration of National Family Caregivers Month nationally.

For National Family Caregivers Month 2021, the #CaregiverAnd Campaign encourages family caregivers to celebrate the identities and passions that enrich their lives. The campaign will highlight the other roles, activities, and passions that make up the lives of family caregivers. Far too often the role of family caregiver overshadows the identity of those caring for their loved ones. As family caregivers juggle their many responsibilities, they may lose sight of who they are beyond the caregiver role.

About John Schall

As the Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network, John Schall is the organization’s content expert, responsible for articulating CAN’s vision, developing the organization’s strategic plan and leading the organization’s advocacy efforts. Recognized nationally as a thought leader on caregiving issues and trends, John effectively links private sector goals with health care public policy. John leverages his 30+ years of expertise in a wide range of policy fields, including healthcare, labor, education, economic development, taxation, and budget policy, to develop programs and strategies to solve the nation’s looming caregiver crisis.

