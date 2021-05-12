Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with Giving Joy Campaign

Christine Da Silva is the vice president of Communication for Norwegian Cruise Line, responsible for the development and execution of the brand’s global external and internal communication strategy. Overseeing the Communication and Events teams, she leads the development of the brand narrative; is responsible for reputation, crisis and issue management; and has been instrumental in the launch of engagement initiatives including the game-changing Giving Joy and Encore Moments campaigns as well as the debut of the Company’s latest vessels. Da Silva has over 20 years of experience guiding brands and businesses in delivering authentic and impactful messages through integrated communication and marketing strategies that drive growth, sales and awareness. She is based in the Company’s head office in Miami, Florida