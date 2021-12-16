NortonLifeLock - Video Game Cyberattacks

As we’ve spent more time online than ever before in the past year, hackers have looked to take advantage, exploring new ways to try to lure in victims. One of their latest tactics? Reaching consumers in new forums, like online gaming.

People are often surprised to hear that hackers would be remotely interested in gamers – but the truth is, gaming profiles can hold a lot of valuable personal information! The unprecedented Twitch data breach last month that exposed popular streamers’ sensitive information is a prime example of this – but it’s not just hardcore gamers who are of interest. A new Norton report finds that even casual gamers get caught in the crosshairs, shedding light on the very real impact cyberattacks have on all gamers:

Nearly half (47%) of adult gamers in the U.S. have had their gaming account or device targeted by a cyberattack

76% were affected financially as a result

The average monetary loss = $744

The same study uncovered striking findings about gamer-to-gamer cyber risks and the ‘win at all costs’ attitude among some gamers. 1 in 4 adult gamers (23%) in the U.S. admit they’re likely to hack into the gaming account of a friend, family member or romantic partner for a competitive edge. When zeroing in on hardcore gamers, that figure jumps up to 2 in 5 (42%).

