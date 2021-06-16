NFRA June Dairy Month

While it remains a go-to for staples like milk, butter, eggs, and cheese, this aisle has evolved over the years to adapt to new lifestyle changes, food trends, and important dietary needs. The versatility of the dairy aisle caters to dairy lovers and non-dairy lovers alike and provides real ingredients and farm-to-table freshness that consumers are looking for to support their overall well-being.

Just in time for National Dairy Month in June, Chef Jamie Gwen will be available to introduce you to the modern dairy aisle where you can find enjoyable snacks, desserts and more –from cheese sticks and yogurts, to non-dairy alternatives such as almond milk, vegan yogurts, on-the-go packaged snacks, and other plant-based options. She will also discuss ways to incorporate new, versatile, and nutritious recipes into your kitchen to offer something creative and palette-pleasing for everyone.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ninety percent of families shop in the dairy aisle.

The average family makes a purchase from the dairy aisle almost every week – 47 times a year.

There are around 2,000 varieties of cheeses.

Americans consume about 260 eggs per person per year.

Plant-based foods saw sales in 2018 grow 20% over prior year, topping $3.3 billion.

For more information please visit: www.EasyHomeMeals.com [easyhomemeals.com]

MORE ABOUT JAMIE GWEN:

Jamie Gwen is a Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu Graduate, a Celebrity Chef, Syndicated Radio Host, Certified Sommelier and a seven-time Cookbook Author. She is a featured contributor on KTLA Channel 5 in Southern California, on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), on national news shows and in print from coast-to-coast. She shares her seasonal lifestyle approach and her passion for food on TV, the Radio and at public & private events nationwide and she brings the best to radio with her weekly Syndicated Radio Show heard every weekend on 100 Radio Stations across the country. Jamie writes for numerous lifestyle publications and her charismatic, engaging and interactive keynote speeches draw thousands annually to charity events, symposiums and conferences across the country. She has been seen on The Food Network, Master Chef, The Talk, Martha Stewart, Emeril Live, Bravo TV, HGTV, DIY Network and more. Jamie is committed to philanthropy and she loves movies, tennis and lunch!

Produced for: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

