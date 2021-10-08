Nextdoor Global Neighbor Month

Our neighborhoods are more important than ever before. During the past year and a half, we saw neighbors around the world come together in the face of the pandemic. From volunteering to supporting local restaurants to shopping for the elderly, neighborhood connections became, and remain, vital.

The power of neighborhood connections has even been proven to positively impact your health. In fact, recent research found that knowing as few as six neighbors reduces the likelihood of feeling lonely and is linked to lowering depression, social anxiety, and financial concerns.