New Year Brings Financial Wellness Opp For Floridians

As families prepare for a new year and seek financial wellness and security, Floridians have a few distinct advantages to be grateful for. Financial advisor Mari Adams explains how these can help Florida families – including the many families that are relocating to Florida -- make the most of these “only in Florida” benefits to become more financially secure.

For example:

Floridians don’t pay income tax, and can leverage what would go toward such a tax to invest and save wisely.

Florida Prepaid Plans, the largest prepaid program in the nation, allow families to save for future college tuition costs for as little as $45 a month.

Florida does not have an inheritance or estate tax.

Florida’s average cost of living is moderate compared to other large states.

This interview opportunity is provided by Florida Prepaid College Board

