New Survey Shows People Are Eager to Travel Again

The idea of traveling is on the horizon again for many Americans and according to a new survey by Atomik Research, nearly 2/3 feel ready/safe to go on vacation this year versus 12 months ago. The survey also showed 65% say they feel ready/safe to go on vacation this year versus 12 months ago and 72% of Americans agree that traveling to reunite with family and/or friends is a top priority for them in 2021.