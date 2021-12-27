New Non Surgical Treatment For Rare Urinary Cancer

Upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC) is a rare and difficult-to-treat cancer occurring in the lining of the kidneys or ureters. Low-grade UTUC (LG-UTUC) is typically not as aggressive and slower to spread than high-grade UTUC, but it is a serious condition that will worsen if left untreated. It is commonly diagnosed in people over 70 and affects men 75% of the time.

Because of the complex anatomy of the urinary tract system, treating UTUC can be challenging, involving multiple surgeries or surgical removal of the entire kidney and ureter (nephroureterectomy). Given many people with LG-UTUC are older and often have other co-morbidities, or the presence of multiple chronic conditions or diseases, surgery may not be the ideal option. There is now another treatment option available without risking surgical complications.

