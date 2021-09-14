Natural Disaster Awareness Month

Emergency situations, especially those that pertain to natural disasters, can be difficult to recover from without proper planning. During this natural disaster season, normal preparedness procedures may look a little different, so it is even more important to take small steps from the start to protect you and your family should a natural disaster strike.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:51:32-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.