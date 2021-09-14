Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Natural Disaster Awareness Month

items.[0].videoTitle
September is Natural Disaster Awareness month and with tropical storms hitting the east coast and wildfires raging on the west coast, it’s important to make sure you and your family are prepared for an impeding threat and have the essentials if you need to evacuate.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:51:32-04

Emergency situations, especially those that pertain to natural disasters, can be difficult to recover from without proper planning. During this natural disaster season, normal preparedness procedures may look a little different, so it is even more important to take small steps from the start to protect you and your family should a natural disaster strike.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4