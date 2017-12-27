Nations largest dog show is back!_12.27.17



What Makes the Canine-Human Bond a Winning Formula?

Being crowned Best in Show is not easy. The dogs and their handlers have a close canine-human bond that results in exciting moments.

The AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin is the largest dog show in North America, with nearly 5,000 dogs from across the world expected to compete for the most prize money in the world of dog sports.

The three-hour special, airing on New Year’s Day, will allow viewers to spend the holiday enjoying the world’s most beloved dog breeds competing in conformation to win Best in Show.