Being comfortable throughout the day is important for our happiness and well-being, but for the 65 million Americans living with bladder leakage, a state of comfort can be harder to achieve. A new study from Depend ® , shows comfort and confidence are essential to living a happy life, with nearly one in four Americans living with bladder leakage withdrawing from the people and things they love due to discomfort and anxiety. For some, that could mean opting out of a family vacation or tabling the dream of running a marathon.

In celebration of National Women’s Health Week (May 13-May 19), Dr. Robi Ludwig is empowering women to take control of their health, regain confidence, and get back to enjoying the things they love like attending social events and spending time with family and friends.