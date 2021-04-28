Leslie Boggs is the 56th president of National PTA, the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer child advocacy association. A leadership development expert from Odessa, Texas, Boggs has over 20 years of leadership experience at all levels of National PTA, and in Texas and New Mexico. Boggs is the founder of CarrellBoggs Consulting to help other entrepreneurs and nonprofits enhance their leadership and management skills. She is certified in Nonprofit Leadership and Management, as well as a certified DISC trainer. She is also a member of the John Maxwell Team and Mentorship. A mother of three and a grandmother of four, Boggs is a dedicated and passionate advocate for children and their right to receiving a quality public education no matter their demographics, ethnicity or household income.