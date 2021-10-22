October is National Fire Prevention Month, and now is the perfect time to discuss with your family how to protect your home and everyone inside against the potential of a home fire.

Have you checked all your fire safety equipment in the last year – from smoke alarms to extinguishers? Do you know how to use an extinguisher? When was the last time your family practiced an evacuation plan? Our day to day lives can get busy, but each of these questions is important – now is the time for your viewers/listeners to focus on the answers.