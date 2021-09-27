MTV's Floribama Shore

From the gulf coast to the montana wilderness, roommates Jeremiah, Codi, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace and Gus head out on vacation to have a good time and stir up southern-fried shenanigans.This season, the Floribama Shore crew gets back to its southern roots. With their Lake Havasu vacation cut short, the fam is more than ready to get the party started again in Athens, Georgia, and even a very pregnant Nilsa wouldn’t miss this family trip.

It’s a real-life animal house with a dog, a pig, two goats, and a revolving door of friends ready to turn up. But nothing is as wild as parents’ weekend at the Shore house.As a self-proclaimed princess goddess mermaid, Aimee is not afraid to say what's on her mind. Hard-partying Aimee keeps the whole house in line with her down-home wisdom, sense of humor and is all about having a good time and keeping the peace. She's worked to get her anger in check through the years, but no matter what, she always has her friends' backs.

For more info, visit:https://www.mtv.com/shows/mtv-floribama-shore

