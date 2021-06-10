Michael Blanco & Marie Ramirez De Arellano - Cartel Crew

This season continues to take a deep look into the lives of the descendants of the Cartel while also tackling important issues such as social justice, mental health, gun reform and mending broken family relationships. As the cast members work hard to (legitimately) grow their careers and businesses, they continue to find themselves at a crossroad.This season, Michael has started planning the wedding of the century and growing his cannabis empire but trouble soon arises when he asks Marie for a prenup. Maria has lost everything and been disowned by her own family for being with Michael. Needless to say Michael’s prenup is the last thing she’s expecting.Michael Blanco grew up surrounded by crime. The youngest son of Griselda Blanco (the “Cocaine Godmother”), he followed his mother’s footsteps into the drug world. For 33 years he led a criminal lifestyle, but after his mother’s assassination, he decided to quit the Cartel life and launch a personal clothing brand, “Pure Blanco,” to prove he could lead a legal business and life. Currently, Michael is focusing his future, by raising his daughter with Marie Ramirez De Arellano, and pursuing a partnership and extension of his company with a licensed cannabis dispensary.Marie Ramirez De Arellano was born into the cartel life. While her father kept his business private, the family heard rumors of his dealings. Now grown, she’s lost touch with her family largely because of her relationship with Michael Blanco. She’s given up everything for the man she loves and is devoted to “Pure Blanco,” although she has a few secrets in her past that may shock even the unflappable Michael Blanco.

