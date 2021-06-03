Mental Health Awareness Month

A recent survey asked two thousand Americans “Which of the following would you be willing to do if it meant having clear, perfect skin for life?” Among the choices were:

Cancel you Netflix subscription for lifeNever use a smartphone again for the rest of your life Forfeit a year’s worth of pay Give up your favorite food for the rest of your life None of the above

The answer reveals how many really feel about our outward appearance when we can be both honest and anonymous. The survey by Mederma and OnePoll also tackled tough questions about mental health and self-confidence. Putting ourselves last on our own list can come with both a physical and emotional price.

Courtesy: Mederma

