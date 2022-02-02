Today, many students are having to choose between their education and supporting their families while others are foregoing their educational aspirations to avoid debt due to the cost of higher education. In Fall 2020, the number of first-year Latino students fell 20% and the amount of Latino undergraduates dropped 5.3% in Spring 2021 compared to the previous year. Following these current challenges in college aspirations, the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship comes at a critical time to reinforce students with the belief that going to college is within reach, understanding that education is the key to a brighter future.

For more than 35 years, McDonald’s USA and its Hispanic Owner/Operators have served up bright futures by providing Hispanic high school students across the country with opportunities for higher education. Since its founding in 1985, the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship program has awarded $32 million in scholarships and helped more than 17,000 students. It is one of the largest programs committed to college scholarships and resources for Hispanics, awarding 30 outstanding high school seniors annually, based on their academic achievement, community involvement, and financial need. Scholarship applicants can directly receive up to $100,000 to help finance their tuition. The scholarship application period for the 2022-2023 academic year is open now through Feb. 7, 2022. To finalize their entries, applicants will need to submit their letters of recommendation by Feb. 14, 2022.

For more information please visit: mcdonalds.com/hacer

Interview Provided by: McDonalds USA