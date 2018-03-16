March Is Nutrition Month

Since she’s been cooking professionally, Lorena Garcia has been focused on highlighting the flavors of Latin cooking--one of the great cuisines of the world –to a wider audience. Her global, fresh and highly flavorful take on Latin Cuisine offers a modern fusion of classic techniques with Latin ingredients. Her life as chef, entrepreneur, cookbook author, media personality, cookware designer and restaurateur has been a celebration of the cooking and passion for food that she grew up with in her native Caracas, Venezuela with the international flavors and culinary techniques she amassed as a young chef working in some of the world’s finest restaurants.

Lorena's newest and most ambitious restaurant project has landed her on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. CHICA at The Venetian is a stunning celebration of Latin American cooking and hospitality showcasing flavors, influences and techniques from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico combined and reimagined in Lorena’s distinct global style. With Chica, Lorena has joined the ranks of the world class chefs on Restaurant Row at The Venetian including Thomas Keller & Emeril Lagasse –and now her photo proudly lives between them as the first woman chef on the “Wall of Culinary Titans” outside The Venetian. Lorena has also published two bestselling cookbooks. Chef Lorena always finds time to give back and her “Big Chef, Little Chef” as a comprehensive non-profit program was developed to help children and their families take control of their eating habits and, ultimately, their lives.