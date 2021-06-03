Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Making The Most Of Your Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage

items.[0].videoTitle
Prescription drug costs continue to be a concern for many people. But with coverage through a Part D or Medicare Advantage plan, there are many ways that people can – and should – use their benefits to save money and support overall well-being.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:45:35-04

  • What should people enrolled in Medicare know about prescription drug coverage?

  • People want convenient options to access health care. Do you have tips for how people can more easily access and, ultimately, afford their prescription medications?

  • The prescription drug landscape is complex – what resources would you recommend to help in understanding prescription drug coverage?

  • High insulin costs affect the millions of Americans who have diabetes and rely on the life-saving drug. Are there options available for people who have diabetes or other chronic diseases to access insulin at an affordable cost?

  • How do I know what my plan offers / where can I find the information?

  • If people have experienced changes in their health and need to take new or additional prescriptions, what should they look for in a health plan in the future to minimize costs?
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku