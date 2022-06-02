Make Kissimmee Florida Your Next Vacation Destination

According to the U.S. Travel Association, a recent report shows that 86% percent of Americans say they are ready for travel. Whether taking the kids on a thrill-seeking adventure or planning an upscale reset for parents, travelers are looking to take their vacation experiences to the next level this summer.

Travel Expert Angie Orth has an inside look at the Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, Florida – live from Reunion Resort in Kissimmee. Angie will share how the destination earned the title and share a few industry tips for finding the ideal vacation rental. Between theme parks and outdoor adventures, she’ll also discuss attractions like the new Peppa Pig Theme Park and areas like Old Town Kissimmee that travelers can look forward to this summer.

Paid for by: Experience Kissimmee