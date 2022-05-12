Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Maikel's Kitchen

Cuban and Latin American Cuisine
Maikel's Kitchen
Posted at 2:29 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:29:16-04

Paid for by Maikel's Kitchen
www.maikelskitchen.com

16960 S Tamiami Trail
Fort Myers
(239) 270-5736

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4