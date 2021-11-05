Lung Cancer Foundation Of America

We have all seen loved ones or personally experienced the life-altering effects of chemotherapy – whether hair loss, significant fatigue and/or anemia. Now small lung cancer patients, who have limited treatment options and who would otherwise suffer the many side effects of chemotherapy – including fatigue and anemia – have a chance to weather chemotherapy treatments without many of the debilitating side effects, with a drug that protects the healthy blood cells from the chemo.

The FDA approval of this new treatment is a real game changer for patients with small lung cell cancer, a very aggressive cancer with limited treatment options that most often includes chemotherapy. And, this treatment stands out because it helps stop the side effects from occurring – instead of treating them – by protecting the healthy cells before the chemotherapy starts its work by attacking and killing the cancer cells.

There is ongoing research into how this new treatment regimen could be applied to other cancers. For now this new treatment means that doctors have options when treating their small cell lung cancer patients, but for patients, it means hope and increased quality of life while going through treatment.

From immunotherapy to targeted therapy, there have been more advances made in the past several years than the past decade. Every single research breakthrough can be the literal difference between life and death.

Montessa, a never smoker, was 28 years old when she was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2006. Montessa will be joined by Dr. Vincent Lam, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Johns Hopkins University, to share stories of hope and how medical advances in lung cancer treatment are saving lives.

