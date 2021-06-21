Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Long-Term Financial Success

items.[0].videoTitle
Despite a year of economic stress, a new study shows Americans are optimistic about their financial futures. Chase reveals who is most optimistic, how they’re taking control of their finances &amp; small steps consumers can take for long-term financial success.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 16:54:01-04

After a year of economic uncertainty, nearly half of Americans believe their finances will be better off in the next year. Why? Because the pandemic encouraged consumers to take a closer look at how they are saving and budgeting for the future.

In fact, a new Chase Financial Health Consumer Study finds that Black (54%) and Latinx (49%) respondents, those hardest hit by the pandemic, are the most optimistic about the future as they’ve taken action to improve their credit and spending or earn a second income.

And while the top financial goal of the past year has been to pay bills in full each month, 83% of respondents expressed the importance of budgeting for long-term success and building an emergency fund. However, there’s still work to be done, as just 76% believe they can actually do it and only 62% feel confident in their ability to save for retirement.

The good news is nobody has to do it alone. Nicole Sanchez, Managing Director, Consumer Bank, and GM of Underbanked & Mass Segments and Financial Health at Chase, breaks down the tools and resources available to help grow a savings, manage a budget and boost credit. Plus, she shares:

  • Highlights of the Chase Financial Health Consumer Study
  • How the pandemic changed Americans’ views on budgeting and saving money
  • Small steps consumers can take for long-term success
  • Tools and resources available to help you “up” your financial game

Interview Courtesy: Chase

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku