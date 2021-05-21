Elephants, warthogs, giraffes, lions, leopards and more jostle for position at Africa’s waterholes; pockets of water that are vital to the African ecosystem and the competition for water has even led to human-animal conflict. Despite the growing fight for resources, little is known about how these waterholes support so much life. To explore the daily drama, PBS partnered up with the BBC for the special three part series, Life at the Waterhole. Amazing footage has been captured using uniquely rigged and waterproof cameras.