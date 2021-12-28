Let Love Find You, Where You Least Expect It

A tightly-wound corporate executive, finds himself hopelessly stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve, unable to shake the adorable stray dog who ran him off the road, and irresistibly drawn to the free-spirited, local veterinarian who is sorely in need of some Christmas magic herself.

Rhyon Nicole Brown has become known in the entertainment industry as a triple threat! She can sing, she can dance, and she can bring diverse, complex, powerful characters to life on the screen. Rhyon Nicole Brown has been on the scene for over 20 years yielding one solid performance after another. After a stellar performance as Maya in Fox’s acclaimed hit drama series Empire, Brown was invited to join the cast as a series regular. In one of her most challenging roles to date, Brown portrayed renowned R&B artist Michel’le in the Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge and Michel’le. She also joined a star-studded cast in the hip-hop anthology series Tales as an activist who would not be silenced. A few additional television and film credits include ABC Family’s award-winning series Lincoln Heights where she starred as the feisty Lizzy Sutton, as Pam a young, displaced prostitute seeking refuge with her father in Tyler Perry’s for Better or Worse, and 50 Cents’ feature film Get Rich or Die Tyrin’ as the sweet, young Charlene.

Presently, Brown graces us with her presence as Lauren Dupont, a beautiful and ultra-privileged teen who rules the young social set of The Bluffs, in the new Fox series, Our Kind of People.