Leslie Manville

Lesley Ann Manville is a multi-award-winning stage and screen actress and has worked extensively with the English director Mike Leigh. She is known forAnother Year, All or Nothing, Topsy-TurvyandSecrets & Lies. She also co-starred inMaleficentand was most recently nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actress for her role as ‘Cyril Woodcock’ inPhantom Thread. Lesley was made an OBE in the 2015 Queens Birthday Honours List. Manville is a four-time BAFTA Award nominee, including for her role in the sitcomMum.
Mumis a family comedy as seen through the eyes of Cathy (Lesley Manville), a mother on the verge of 60 finding her footing following the premature death of her husband. Offering a refreshingly funny and modern perspective on an often-overlooked life stage,Mumis the story of a woman rediscovering herself with the help of family and friends including Michael (Peter Mullan). The show’s first season won wide praise and numerous industry accolades including Best Comedy Award at the 2017 Broadcast Awards; the BAFTA Television Craft Award for Best Comedy Writing and a BAFTA Television Award nomination for Manville for Female Performance in a Comedy.
Season two ofMumpremieres appropriately enough on May 13th (Mother’s Day) on America’s premiere U.K. Programming service, BritBox. The digital video subscription service offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. It’s also offered as an Amazon Channel available for Prime members. Learn more atwww.britbox.com