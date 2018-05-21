Leslie Manville

Lesley Ann Manville is a multi-award-winning stage and screen actress and has worked extensively with the English director Mike Leigh. She is known for Another Year, All or Nothing, Topsy-Turvy and Secrets & Lies . She also co-starred in Maleficent and was most recently nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actress for her role as ‘Cyril Woodcock’ in Phantom Thread . Lesley was made an OBE in the 2015 Queens Birthday Honours List. Manville is a four-time BAFTA Award nominee, including for her role in the sitcom Mum .



Mum is a family comedy as seen through the eyes of Cathy (Lesley Manville), a mother on the verge of 60 finding her footing following the premature death of her husband. Offering a refreshingly funny and modern perspective on an often-overlooked life stage, Mum is the story of a woman rediscovering herself with the help of family and friends including Michael (Peter Mullan). The show’s first season won wide praise and numerous industry accolades including Best Comedy Award at the 2017 Broadcast Awards; the BAFTA Television Craft Award for Best Comedy Writing and a BAFTA Television Award nomination for Manville for Female Performance in a Comedy.



Season two of Mum premieres appropriately enough on May 13th (Mother’s Day) on America’s premiere U.K. Programming service, BritBox. The digital video subscription service offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. It’s also offered as an Amazon Channel available for Prime members. Learn more at www.britbox.com