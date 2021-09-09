Learning A New Language: It’s Never Too Early Or Too Late

Learning a new language changes your brain and switching between two languages may give your brain a special kind of cognitive practice to strengthen your attention and control skills. And, bilingual adults have even shown a delayed onset of dementia compared to monolinguals, because their brains are better able to resist the disease and function healthier for longer.

Language learning connects you with new people and cultures, and technology makes it easy for older adults to participate in language exchanges with people from around the world. And, we know that more varied social networks (interacting regularly with more people) has benefits for older adults' health and quality of life.

Learning a new language no longer means being bored to death with repetitive conjugation of verbs over hours upon hours a day. Reaping the benefits of learning a new language doesn’t have to take more than 5-10 minutes a day – that’s about the same time it takes to find something to binge on Netflix or scan through your Twitter feed.

Now with so much technology at our fingertips, learning a second language is easier and sometimes even FREE. So, whether you are planning a trip abroad, just want exercise your brain or a new immigrant learning English – now is the time to start.

Whether you are a grandparent or a grandkid – it’s never too late or too early to learn a new language and your brain will thank you for it!

