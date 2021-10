As new variants of COVID-19 emerge and guidance about vaccines, masks and other precautions is continuously updated, confusion lingers among the general population and those who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) hears from blood cancer patients, their family members, caregivers and volunteers every day about the latest questions about how to effectively protect themselves and their loved ones during this ongoing global health crisis.