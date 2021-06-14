Latest Advances In Pet Health

With so many exciting advances taking place in animal medicine, how do veterinarians stay current? They are the oncologist, cardiologist, ophthalmologist, dermatologist -- and just about every other “ologist” for our animals. Unlike human doctors, they also handle multiple species.

DID YOU KNOW?

More people have adopted pets during COVID than at any other time. In fact, 23% of American households adopted a pet last year and about 13 million cats and dogs found new homes!

Americans spent $31.4 billion on their pets' healthcare last year.

Eighty-five percent of pet owners agree that pet interactions reduce loneliness and 76% percent agree that human-pet interactions address social needs, which is timely because of the isolation so many people experienced during the pandemic.

The North American Veterinary Community’s annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2021 is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. VMX 2021 will take place on June 5-9 in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center and, for the first time, it will also be available virtually anywhere through the new VMX Virtual platform where there will be interactive learning sessions and a unique 3D Expo Hall experience.

VMX provides the forum for veterinarians worldwide to learn and stay abreast of advances in animal medicine that are helping our pets live longer, better quality lives. Veterinary professionals will hear about new options in diagnosis and treatment in topics that range from life-threatening illnesses to sports medicine and rehab, surgical procedures and pharmaceuticals for companion pets, farm animals and exotics. They will also explore the long-term health implications of COVID-19 in animals, feline diabetic remission & the bond between humans and their feline friends.

