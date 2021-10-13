KIA Latina Geeks And EVs

Battery-electric vehicles were noted as the fastest-growing category soaring from fewer than 300,000 in 2016 to more than 1.1 million last year. Despite its growing popularity, there are still many consumers who are hesitant to make the leap to an all-electric vehicle. With electric-powered vehicles on the rise, what do you need to know about the cars of the future?

DID YOU KNOW?

· LONG-TERM POSITIVE ENIVRONMENTAL IMPACTS: EVs are responsible for considerably lower emissions over their lifetime than vehicles running on fossil fuels creating a long-term positive impact on our environment.

· POWERING YOUR RIDE (AND DEVICES!) ARE CONVENIENT: EVs are now equipped with 800V multi-charging architecture which enables ultra-fast DC charging capability from 10-80 percent charge (up to 210 miles range) in under 18 minutes. The latest models also provide an innovative Vehicle-to-Load function, which acts as a mobile power source for computers, camping, tailgating, and back-up power at home.

· EVs HAVE THE RANGE TO TAKE YOU FAR: Many EV models offer a high-density lithium-ion battery which allows up to a targeted 300-mile range for road trips and excursions.

· OFFERING POWER AND TORQUE FOR DRIVING ENTHUSIASTS: Electric motors generate 100% of its available torque instantly, so when the driver of an EV pushes down on the accelerator pedal, the transition from stationary to speed is almost instantaneous. Models now offer 576 horsepower GT performance delivers 0-60 in less than 3.5 seconds

For more information please visit: www.kia.com

