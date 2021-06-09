Juvenescence

Nowadays getting older doesn’t necessarily mean slowing down. There are many factors that influence healthy aging including a well-balanced diet and increased physical activity, however the rapid understanding of the science of ketosis is one of the first opportunities to impact how we age. Research suggests that enabling a state of ketosis through a variety of methods can promote a healthy metabolism which over time can sustain energy, protect and promote lean muscle and support healthy blood sugar and immune function— all conditions associated with aging.

DID YOU KNOW?

The world is aging. One out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90. A recent survey (conducted by Axios) shows that two-thirds of people want to live beyond their average lifespan and take steps to live longer and healthier lives. Maintaining a healthy and flexible metabolism is essential to achieving an optimal health span. However, a recently published study showed that only 12.2 percent of Americans have a healthy metabolism.

In addition to maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity, there are new evidence-based, cutting-edge therapies that promote a healthy metabolism.

Science has shown that enabling a state of ketosis through a variety of ways, including intermittent fasting and the intake of ketone esters, can sustain energy, protect and promote lean muscle and reduce inflammation associated with a number of conditions associated with aging.

