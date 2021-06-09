Juvenescence

Nowadays getting older doesn’t necessarily mean slowing down. There are many factors that influence healthy aging including a well-balanced diet and increased physical activity, however the rapid understanding of the science of ketosis is one of the first opportunities to impact how we age. Research suggests that enabling a state of ketosis through a variety of methods can promote a healthy metabolism which over time can sustain energy, protect and promote lean muscle and support healthy blood sugar and immune function— all conditions associated with aging.
- The world is aging. One out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90. A recent survey (conducted by Axios) shows that two-thirds of people want to live beyond their average lifespan and take steps to live longer and healthier lives. Maintaining a healthy and flexible metabolism is essential to achieving an optimal health span. However, a recently published study showed that only 12.2 percent of Americans have a healthy metabolism.
- In addition to maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity, there are new evidence-based, cutting-edge therapies that promote a healthy metabolism.
- Science has shown that enabling a state of ketosis through a variety of ways, including intermittent fasting and the intake of ketone esters, can sustain energy, protect and promote lean muscle and reduce inflammation associated with a number of conditions associated with aging.
