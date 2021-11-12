Watch
Judge Judy Sheindlin Has A New Series - "Judy Justice"

Court is back in session for Judge Judy Sheindlin. She’s back with her new series, Judy Justice.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Nov 12, 2021
Judy Justice premiered November 1, on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, with new episodes available every weekday. The reality court program, presided over by television icon, Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates high-stakes, real-life cases from across the country.

Joining her in the courtroom for the first-time is her granddaughter and law clerk, Sarah Rose; bailiff, Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; and court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California.

