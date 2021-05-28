It’s Summer Travel Season

A new survey asked American’s about their travel plans for this summer, the places they want to see, and the people with whom they plan to travel. It also asked about pre- and post-pandemic travel plans and what lies ahead for the summer of 2021.

Travelocity’s Katie Junod is here to inspire us. Be it mountains or oceans, history or family reunions we all want to get out and enjoy the country this year. She will share the latest travel trends and tips and share with your viewers how two lucky families could win a summer road trip of a lifetime from Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rentals!

Interview Courtesy of Travelocity

