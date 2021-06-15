Increase In Bladder Cancer In U.S.

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, and while instances of many cancers are on the decline, incidences of bladder cancer are expected to rise this year, with an estimated 83,730 people in the U.S. to be diagnosed in 2021[2]. This means that, on average, 299 people will hear the devastating words “you have cancer” each day due to bladder cancer alone.

Cancer can be tough to understand and tough to talk about, even with your doctor, but these difficult conversations often build the framework for how patients and families approach important decisions along their cancer journey[3]. An educational campaign called “Let’s Target the Tough Stuff” aims to help patients understand the signs and symptoms of bladder cancer and provides guidance on navigating some of the tough conversations patients and caregivers may have on their bladder cancer journey.

