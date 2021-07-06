IBM - Traveling Through The Cloud

With summer already in full swing and vaccinations on the rise, many consumers are gearing up for the restart of vacations and travel. In a recent survey [newsroom.ibm.com] from IBM, 30% of people are planning to fly more often now that they are vaccinated. With expectations of a frictionless, safe and fulfilling return to travel, technology is going to play an important role in transforming the end-to-end travel experience for customers – all the way from the initial booking to the final check out.

Across industries, companies have been challenged to remain agile and flexible throughout the pandemic. That’s why travel brands across the globe are turning to IBM to accelerate their hybrid cloud strategies. On the back-end, an enormous effort is underway to modernize operations to address the rapidly changing consumer travel experience. Travel companies are accelerating years’ worth of digital transformation into months - revamping entire tech stacks to deliver better, frictionless customer experiences in the new normal. A few examples:

Delta Airlines [newsroom.ibm.com] tapped IBM for its cloud expertise, relying on IBM to migrate workloads to the cloud, in order to increase its agility, speed to market and innovation capabilities around digital transformation. With IBM transforming Delta's computing environment to run on a hybrid cloud architecture built on Red Hat OpenShift, the airline will be able to take a consistent, standards-based approach to development, security and operations across clouds.

tapped IBM for its cloud expertise, relying on IBM to migrate workloads to the cloud, in order to increase its agility, speed to market and innovation capabilities around digital transformation. With IBM transforming Delta's computing environment to run on a hybrid cloud architecture built on Red Hat OpenShift, the airline will be able to take a consistent, standards-based approach to development, security and operations across clouds. Booking Group [newsroom.ibm.com] migrated critical workloads – including booking reservations and financial reports – to IBM Cloud to remain flexible and better accommodate the fluctuating demand for car rentals in local markets, adjust prices and availability as needed. By adopting IBM Cloud, the industry's most open and secure public cloud for business, and IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, Booking Group can now securely deploy workloads and manage their public cloud infrastructure.

For more information please visit: http://www.ibm.com/cloud [ibm.com]

