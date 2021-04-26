Watch
Hyundai Santa Cruz Reveal

Auto Expert Unveils Groundbreaking New Vehicle
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:48:05-04

Michael Harley is a noted automotive industry expert who most recently held the executive editor position at Kelley Blue Book. His multi-decade career has included senior roles with J.D. Power and Associates, Autoblog, AutoWeb, Autotrader, and Autobytel. As a respected industry analyst, he has been quoted by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today. Michael has appeared on ABC's Good Morning America, CBS, NBC, and Fox News, and his work has appeared in Forbes, New York Daily News, European Car, Excellence and Panorama magazines. His first book — "One More Than 10: Singer and the Porsche 911" — was published in 2015. Michael, his wife, and two children live in Southern California.

Produced for: Hyundai

