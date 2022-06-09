Hurricane Season Preparedness for 2022

For families living along the Atlantic Basin coastline, hurricane preparedness is something to begin considering months before hurricane season. The upcoming storm season is no exception, as the latest annual outlook predicts an above-average number of storms that are likely to impact and disrupt power to millions of Americans.

Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO of Generac Holdings Inc., is here to discuss the 2022 hurricane season outlook, what its potential impact is to the power grid, plus what homeowners need to consider for home back-up power and overall preparedness for hurricane season.

Paid for by: Generac Holdings Inc