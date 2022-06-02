Watch
How Your Next Purchase Can Help Support Cancer Research

Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 14:49:22-04

Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Mastercard are continuing a decade-long collaboration through a new campaign to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer. Featuring three-time Emmy Award winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown, the campaign encourages consumers to do “something magnificent” and how Mastercard is giving cardholders an easy way to further donations for essential cancer research with their next dining and grocery purchases. From now until July 15, every time cardholders order online or tap their card at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores, Mastercard will donate 1 cent, up to $5 million to SU2C.

Paid for by: Mastercard

