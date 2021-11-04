How To Make Your Home Smarter

The doors are locked, the thermostat is adjusted, and you’ve finally crawled in bed upstairs, when you notice the glow of a light left on downstairs. Now you have a decision to make: get out of bed to shut it off or leave it on overnight? But what if you could just turn it off from your phone?

Smart home devices save money, conserve energy, and make daily routines more convenient by enabling homeowners to customize settings throughout the home – from lighting to fans to any plug-in accessory with a smart plug. While the convenience of app-connectedness (and adjusting lights from bed) may be appealing, the idea of bringing a home into the 21st century is overwhelming for many. But there’s good news for those who are tech newbies: with the right smart products, you can get started with just the download of an app.