How To Make The Most Out Of Summertime Snacking

For most Americans summertime means travel, picnics, camping, hiking and overall fun outdoor activities. Whether you’re hitting the road, the skies or an RV, you may experience longer than usual stretches between meals. So, it’s important to prepare some healthy, nutritious and tasty snacks for your trip.

Exactly what you pack for your summertime snacks is an important consideration for you and your family. It makes sense to stick to a healthy eating routine, to offset any possible weight gain.

Choosing the right foods as snacks can help provide energy, decrease your hunger and keep you from overeating at mealtime. Travel snacks also need to be easily portable for the road or traveling by plane and must meet any restrictions imposed at airports.

That’s why serving size is also an important consideration. It helps to make sure the snacks are easy to carry in a pocket, backpack or in carry-on luggage. Parents also must think about food choices that their kids will actually want to eat. Packaged snacks are a great choice since the serving size is clearly marked on the label.

With so many factors to consider, nutritionist and Registered Dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick says she has some perfect choices for summertime snacks, including new indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar.

Interview is courtesy of: Quest Nutrition, LLC

