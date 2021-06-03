Watch
How To Gain Financial Freedom

From executive producer Ashton Kutcher, the series Going From Broke helps people become CEOs of their own lives by overcoming crippling financial issues.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:00:53-04

In Going From Broke, Dan Rosensweig and his co-host Tonya Rapley help debtors become CEOs of their own lives. Rosensweig commits his company to fulfill the mission of putting students first by helping them save time and be smarter with both their education as well as their finances. This season, the series follows six new cast members as they take part in a groundbreaking experiment. During the six-week remote production of Season 2 Crackle will bring viewers inside the cast’s transformation process by airing footage in real-time while engaging viewers across social media to have important conversations about the relatable and timely issues around debt. The “real-time” segments are currently airing on Crackle and social media until the season premiere on May 20th. Going From Broke puts a spotlight on a financial epidemic occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic that has put so many people in financial stress due to unemployment and mounting debt.

Season 1 of Going From Broke is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Crackle and has garnered over 17 million streams. To learn more about the show and to follow the journey of the cast as they are going from broke please visit GoingFromBroke.info [cts.vresp.com] and use #GoingFromBroke.

As Chairman and CEO of Chegg, Dan Rosensweig commits the company to fulfill its mission – “always put students first” – by helping them save time, save money and get smarter. Under Dan’s direction, Chegg has become the always on-demand, connected learning platform so students everywhere have a smarter, faster, more affordable way to achieve their educational and career goals. Prior to Chegg, Dan served as CEO of Guitar Hero, COO of Yahoo!, and CEO of ZDNet.

