How The Pandemic Is Shining A Spotlight On The Loneliness Epidemic In The U.S.

The loneliness epidemic has long been a major societal issue. COVID-19 has undoubtedly made it worse. Fortunately, research shows that interaction with pets may have a positive impact on both our mental and physical wellbeing from childhood well into old age. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and Mars Petcare is partnering with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health’s Center for Human-Animal Interaction and its Dogs on Call therapy dog team on a pilot study exploring the effectiveness of therapy dog interventions in improving both loneliness and related health outcomes for older adults in hospital settings. On Tuesday, May 25, veterinarian Angela Hughes, PhD, DVM, and Nancy Gee, PhD, Director of the Center for Human Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, will be available to discuss the issue of loneliness among older Americans and reveal the goals of the therapy dog study surrounding this issue. This new study – and the field of research into Human-Animal Interaction (HAI) – is all about exploring the potential of the incredible bond that pets and people can have and the role each can play in making life better for the other. Interview is courtesy: Mars Petcare