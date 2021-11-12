Home Maintenance Tips For The Winter

Ready or not, winter is on its way. Depending on where you live, you might've already felt the temperature drop, which means it's a good time to start preparing your home for the coldest months ahead.

But if you’re not an expert in DIY home maintenance, knowing where to look and knowing what to look for can be difficult. It may be time to call in the real experts.

In this segment, Mark will discuss:

Improving the Indoor Air Quality of Your Home

Simple Tips to Keep Your Home Warm During This Year’s Holiday Season

Energy-Efficient Tips for Holiday Lights + Decorations

Dos and Don’ts of Garbage Disposals

Unclogging Sinks + How to Prevent a Clog

About Mark Dawson

Mr. Dawson has been the Chief Operating Officer of Mister Sparky, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning since July 2019. Mr. Dawson is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Dawson also has been co-owner of DTRT, LLC from December 2015 to the present. This entity operates two Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas located in Arizona. Mr. Dawson was the co-owner of DRTCA, LLC from January 2017 to October 2020 which operated one Hand & Stone Facial Spa located in California. From January 2014 to July 2017, Mr. Dawson served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Franz Branz, LLC d/b/a Bluefrog Plumbing and Drain, LLC, and its affiliates in Phoenix, Arizona.

