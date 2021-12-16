Holiday Pet Safety Tips & Top Gifts

Pets are an important part of our family and the holiday season wouldn’t be the same without them. While enjoying seasonal activities, we also need to be mindful of what foods, gifts and décor are coming in and out of our home. Before the hustle and bustle of the holidays, consider the following items that can be harmful to pets:

COOKING: When cooking holiday meals, there are often seasonal ingredients that may be tasty to humans but harmful for pets. Common ingredients like chocolate, grapes, raisins, xylitol, onions, and garlic are toxic to pets and should be kept out of their reach.

WRAPPING: Gift wrapping and decorations can also cause serious harm to pets if ingested or not played with safely.

DÉCOR: Household décor with moving, hanging, or electrical components can also pose a threat to pets if chewed on or knocked over.

PLANTS: Holiday plants like lilies, azaleas, holly, mistletoe and poinsettias are toxic, particularly to cats, when licked or eaten.

While you are pet-proofing the home for the holidays, don’t forget to indulge in some holiday gifts for them, too! A few ideas that your pet will love include toys that promote socialization with you and other pets; toys, spaces, and treats to keep them busy when you’re hosting for the holidays; and pet-specific holiday foods that are special to them but also safe, nutritious, and easy to digest.

