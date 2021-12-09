Holiday Hosting Tips With Mia Syn

Last year, Americans were urged to shelter in place and stay home for the holiday season. This year, AAA predicts jam-packed roadways and airports, with more than 53-million people traveling for Thanksgiving. As restrictions continue to lift, many feel comfortable catching up in person with extended family and are looking forward to celebrating with long lost traditions.

For those tackling the turkey and setting the scene for family and friends, now’s the time to plan the menu, including main dishes, drinks, deserts, and overall presentation.

This segment is brought to you by Blue Diamond Almondmilk, Reddi-wip, The Chinet® brand

About Mia Syn

Mia Syn, MS, RDN is a nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition By Mia, a popular online wellness destination frequented by millions of readers around the globe. She holds a master of science in human nutrition from Columbia University and has been featured by dozens of major media outlets including Women's Health Magazine, Cosmopolitan and SHAPE. As one of the most recognized and trusted young nutritionists in the country, she has helped hundreds of her clients and millions of her readers lose weight, improve their health and develop better sustainable eating habits for life.