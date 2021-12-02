Holiday Hosting

Even though everything about the last couple of years has felt different, there has been a “sameness” running through our lives. Same space every day. Same people every day. Same meals. Same screens, same keyboards. But now that the holidays are here, does anyone remember how to do “different”?

As temperatures dip and calendars start filling up with festivities, now is the perfect time to dust off that Host or Hostess Hat and make some plans for a unique and festive holiday. Beginning with self-care (If hostess ain’t happy, ain’t NOBODY happy!) and moving into hospitality, everyone needs a little inspiration to keep the season healthy and happy after the last year.

Kia Malone, a lifestyle expert, mom and hostess with the mostest is here to help. She’s opening up her kitchen to viewers – and it’s fully stocked with the ingredients everyone needs to keep the party sparkling and fun. Book your phone interview now to chat with Kia about how she’s preparing for the holidays and what solutions and reminders she can provide to help us navigate the season. She’ll share:

Why and how to prioritize your health this season

A tasty “mocktail” recipe that’s as good for you as it is delicious

Family activities that keep everyone engaged and off their screens!

Courtesy: KeVita