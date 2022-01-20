Healthy Tips To Ring In The New Year

New research [nypost.com] finds close to 70% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions before February 1st. That’s why it’s important to approach 2022 with realistic and achievable goals. Whether focusing on diet and exercise, stress management, or overall well-being, there are ways to move forward without feeling overwhelmed.

The American Psychological Association [apa.org] recommends starting small and changing one behavior at a time, while accepting help from those who care about you. Syn will provide viewers with even more ways to usher in the New Year, including getting creative in the kitchen, being more mindful via meditation, readjusting sleep schedules, and creating a workout playlist to get and keep people moving!

About Mia Syn

Mia Syn, MS, RDN is a nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition By Mia, a popular online wellness destination frequented by millions of readers around the globe. She holds a master of science in human nutrition from Columbia University and has been featured by dozens of major media outlets including Women's Health Magazine, Cosmopolitan and SHAPE. As one of the most recognized and trusted young nutritionists in the country, she has helped hundreds of her clients and millions of her readers lose weight, improve their health and develop better sustainable eating habits for life.

