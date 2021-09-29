Healthy Aging Month

That statistic comes from the CDC, which also reports that an additional 1 in 5 people over 65 have untreated tooth decay, indicating that they might expect a visit from the Tooth Fairy soon, too. Here’s what dentists want people to know: these conditions – which increase in likelihood as we get older - are largely preventable, and the time to start healthy oral habits is NOW, no matter your age.

And if that isn’t enough incentive to get to the dentist, experts also refer to the mouth as a mirror, not just indicating its own distress, but offering a glimpse into a body’s overall health – including showing evidence of systemic disease or cancer.

