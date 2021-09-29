Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Healthy Aging Month

items.[0].videoTitle
There are countless reasons to take care of your smile, but let’s start with this one: Nearly 20% of adults over 65 have lost all their teeth.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 08:00:55-04

That statistic comes from the CDC, which also reports that an additional 1 in 5 people over 65 have untreated tooth decay, indicating that they might expect a visit from the Tooth Fairy soon, too. Here’s what dentists want people to know: these conditions – which increase in likelihood as we get older - are largely preventable, and the time to start healthy oral habits is NOW, no matter your age.

And if that isn’t enough incentive to get to the dentist, experts also refer to the mouth as a mirror, not just indicating its own distress, but offering a glimpse into a body’s overall health – including showing evidence of systemic disease or cancer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4