The Morning Blend Actions Facebook Tweet Email Health Test Learn about Quest Diagnostics from Dr. Jeffrey Dlott. Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 02, 2022 and last updated 2022-02-02 14:49:02-05 Dr. Jeffrey DlottMedical Director, Consumer Health, Quest DiagnosticsPaid for byQuest Diagnostics Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4